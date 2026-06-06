Baltimore Launches Major Smoke Shop Enforcement Initiative

Authorities partner to target businesses operating outside legal cannabis and tobacco regulations

Undercover operations lead to arrests and seizure of illegal products

Officials back new legislation to increase oversight and allow shutting down non-compliant shops

Baltimore officials are stepping up efforts to crack down on smoke shops accused of illegally selling cannabis and tobacco products throughout the city.

Behind the Smoke Shop Crackdown

On Thursday, the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office announced a new enforcement initiative in partnership with the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Commission (ATCC). The effort targets businesses operating outside Maryland’s legal cannabis and tobacco regulations.

“These businesses are not operating as licensed dispensaries, nor are they complying with Maryland law,” Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen said. “When stores illegally sell cannabis or tobacco products, particularly to young people, they undermine legitimate businesses, jeopardize public health, and create quality-of-life issues for surrounding neighborhoods.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have seized more than 73 pounds of illegal weed products and nearly 18,000 untaxed tobacco products over the past two weeks.

‘Crackdown’ has Begun

The latest enforcement action took place Monday at a smoke shop on Gwynn Oak Avenue in the Howard Park neighborhood. Authorities said an undercover deputy purchased suspected cannabis from an employee, leading investigators to obtain a search warrant.

During the search, deputies reportedly seized approximately nine pounds of suspected cannabis and nearly 18,000 tobacco products. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Marvin Morales and charged him with possession of cannabis with intent to distribute and distribution of cannabis.

A second person arrested at the location was found to have an outstanding 2020 warrant for first-degree rape. The business declined to comment.

“These investigations uncovered businesses that were operating outside Maryland’s regulatory system and, in some cases, making products accessible in ways that threaten public health and safety,” said ATCC Executive Director Jeff Kelly.

More About the Smoke Shop Crackdown

Baltimore City leaders say concerns about underage access continue to drive enforcement efforts.

Councilman Tony Glover said smoke shops have become a growing problem in his district, claiming some businesses are contributing to dangerous situations involving young people.

Several city leaders joined Thursday’s announcement, including Council President Zeke Cohen, Councilmen Zac Blanchard and Jermaine Jones, and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

The officials are also backing a package of legislation aimed at increasing oversight of smoke shops. Proposed measures would restrict where new smoke shops can open, regulate bright storefront displays, and allow authorities to shut down businesses that repeatedly violate city regulations.

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“Our intent is we want all of our law enforcement to have the ability to shut down bad shops,” Cohen said.

Bates echoed that message, warning that illegal smoke shops operating in Baltimore City will face prosecution.

“Illegal smoke shops operating in Baltimore City will not be tolerated,” Bates said.

Baltimore Launches Major Smoke Shop Enforcement Initiative was originally published on 92q.com