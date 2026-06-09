Listen Live
Close
News

Boosie Calls Himself & Webbie “The Best Duo Ever”

Boosie Calls Himself & Webbie “The Best Duo Ever”

Boosie Badazz recently sat down for an interview on Posted On the Corner With Incognito and DJ Misses.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Webbie Video Shoot
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Boosie Badazz recently sat down for an interview on Posted On the Corner With Incognito and DJ Misses.

He spoke about family, music, and a few topics that only Mr. Badazz could turn into a viral moment. The conversation kicked off Boosie proudly highlighting his son’s academic success, making it clear he’s happy with how he’s been raised.

“Not one B, I raised them right.” Badazz said, noting his son is bringing home straight A’s.

From there, the Wipe Me Down rapper shifted to music, where he reflected on his longtime collaboration with Webbie. Boosie didn’t hold back when ranking their legacy among Hip-Hop duos, calling them the best to ever do it.

“I feel like no duo ever better than me and Webbie.”

Boosie also weighed in on the latest Madden NFL cover, which features Quarterback Caleb Williams with painted nails. The Baton Rouge rapper expressed frustration with the decision, questioning the message being sent through a game played by millions of kids.

“I’m mad, I’m totally mad, I came up on Tecmo Bowl. I’d never thought I’d see this a day in my life, that a game would have a masculine man with his finger nails painted on the game that billions of little kids play. What are you trying to do?”

Check out the full interview below.

Boosie Calls Himself & Webbie “The Best Duo Ever” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

38 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Local  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Earns 100% NCLEX Pass Rate, Ranks Among Maryland’s Top Nursing Programs

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Drake Just Passed Michael Jackson In Billboard History

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Naomi Osaka Classily Clears Detractors Of Her Black Tennis Players Dinner During The French Open–‘It’s Important To Celebrate Them’

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close