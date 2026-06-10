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Maryland Crab Lovers May Need a Bigger Budget This Summer

As gas prices continue to rise, so too do Maryland crab prices heading into Fourth of July holiday

Published on June 10, 2026

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As gas prices continue to rise, so too do Maryland crab prices heading into Fourth of July holiday A Maryland summer without crabs is hard to imagine, but enjoying them this year could come with a much higher price tag.
Industry experts say crab prices are rising due to increasing fuel costs, limited crab supplies, and difficult weather conditions. Some seafood suppliers estimate that a bushel could cost roughly $100 more than it did this time last year.

Experts say they’re feeling pressure from all sides. Fuel costs continue to climb while colder-than-normal spring weather reduced crab activity in the Chesapeake Bay.

And with the Fourth of July approaching, demand is expected to increase even more. Seafood sellers are encouraging customers to place orders early before supplies tighten further.

For Marylanders, crabs aren’t just food—they’re part of the culture. That’s why this price increase is likely to be felt at cookouts and family gatherings across the state. Source: CBS

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