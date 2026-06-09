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Social Media Reacts to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

The guilty verdict against Karmelo Anthony has sparked strong reactions across social media. See what people are saying about the case and its outcome.

Published on June 9, 2026

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Karmelo Anthony Trial Day 2
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A Collin County jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet. The case drew national attention after prosecutors said a dispute between the two teens escalated at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025, ending with Metcalf being stabbed and later dying from his injuries.

RELATED: Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

Anthony’s defense argued he acted in self-defense, but an all-white jury ultimately returned a guilty verdict after a week-long trial. The case now moves into the sentencing phase, where jurors will hear additional evidence before deciding Anthony’s punishment. Because he was 17 at the time of the offense, Anthony faces a sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years in prison under Texas law. The high-profile case sparked nationwide debate surrounding self-defense laws, race, and youth violence. Tap the link in our bio for the full story and continuing coverage.

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social media reacts to his sentencing:

Social Media Reacts to Karmelo Anthony Verdict was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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