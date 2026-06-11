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Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Is Back – Limited Time Only

Jay Z to revive 40/40 Club once again for Fanatics Fest

Published on June 11, 2026

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Jay Z to revive 40/40 Club once again for Fanatics Fest Jay-Z is bringing back the iconic 40/40 Club experience during Fanatics Fest 2026.
The original Manhattan hotspot became one of the most recognizable celebrity sports lounges in the country after opening in 2003. While the physical location closed in 2023, Jay-Z has recreated the experience annually inside Fanatics Fest.
The temporary club has become one of the event’s most exclusive attractions, drawing athletes, entertainers, and sports fans from around the country.
It’s another reminder that some brands never really disappear—they simply evolve.
Source: PAGE SIX

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