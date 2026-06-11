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‘We’re going to keep fighting’: Karmelo Anthony’s parents break silence after son receives 35-year prison sentence



Karmelo Anthony’s Parents Speak Out Following 35-Year Sentence

The family of Karmelo Anthony is refusing to back down after the 19-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

His parents say they believe the legal process was unfair and have pledged to continue fighting for him. Their comments come as supporters across social media continue debating the case.

The trial captured national attention because it touched multiple sensitive issues simultaneously, including youth violence, race, self-defense claims, and sentencing disparities.

With public figures now weighing in and emotions still running high, this story appears far from over. Source: THE GRIO

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