D.L. Hughley's GED Section: When Justice Looks "All White"

Karmelo Anthony, a 19-year-old Black man, was sentenced to 35 years for a fatal stabbing by an all-white jury.

Familiar patterns show white defendants like Rittenhouse and Zimmerman avoiding conviction for killings of Black victims.

The Ahmaud Arbery case reveals how justice can be denied without public pressure and evidence.





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D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, broke down a verdict out of Texas that has the community talking. His message was clear: justice in America too often depends on the color of your skin.



Karmelo Anthony Gets 35 Years

The case centers on Karmelo Anthony, a 19-year-old sentenced to 35 years in prison in McKinney, Texas. According to the segment, Karmelo was at a track meet when someone invited him under a tent. Two young white men approached him. Words were exchanged, and one of them pushed him. Karmelo warned, “Touch me again and see what happens.” A stabbing followed, and that young man tragically lost his life. As D.L. said, the loss of life is always tragic. But the verdict came from an all-white jury, and that detail matters.

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A Pattern We Know Too Well

D.L. laid out a familiar pattern. Kyle Rittenhouse traveled to another location with a weapon he shouldn’t have had, shot two people, and walked free. George Zimmerman was told by police not to follow Trayvon Martin. He did anyway, killed the teen, and was found innocent. A police officer that authorities said no amount of training could make fit for duty shot a 10-year-old boy playing with a toy gun and was acquitted. None of these cases stand alone. Together, they reveal a certain tone and texture that our community recognizes immediately.

Ahmaud Arbery: Justice Almost Denied

The segment also pointed to Ahmaud Arbery, killed by a father and son in Georgia. At first, the district attorney looked at the case and saw nothing wrong. Justice only moved when a defense attorney took the video to a radio station and made it public. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stepped in, both men received prison time, and the DA who let it slide was later indicted herself. Without that video, those killers might still be free. That’s how close justice came to being buried.

One System, Not Two

D.L. drove home his strongest point: there cannot be two systems of justice. In the McKinney case, photos reportedly show the victim’s father alongside the judge and the district attorney. That kind of connection should give everyone pause. He reminded listeners of the Texas teen who killed five people and walked on an “affluenza” defense. D.L. isn’t asking for harsher treatment for anyone. He wants everyone treated the same, under one fair system.

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D.L. Hughley's GED Section: When Justice Looks "All White" was originally published on blackamericaweb.com