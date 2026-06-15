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Registration Open for IM Swim Program at Four Baltimore Pools

Baltimore Youth Ages 7-14 Invited to Join IM Swim and Water Safety Program

Published on June 15, 2026

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Child learning swimming with instructor in indoor pool
Source: Vukasin Ljustina / Getty

Baltimore families will have an opportunity to help their children build confidence in and around the water this summer through the IM Program, a youth swim and water safety initiative supported by the Michael Phelps Foundation.

The program will run from June 20 through August 14, with no lessons scheduled on July 4. Designed for children ages 7 to 14, the program focuses on teaching swimming skills, water safety, and mental wellness while encouraging confidence both in and out of the pool.

According to program organizers, instructors have been trained by the Michael Phelps Foundation to deliver lessons that combine swimming instruction with important life skills. The curriculum aims to help young participants become safer in the water while also promoting personal growth and well-being.

Two Saturday sessions will be offered each week, giving families flexibility when selecting lesson times. Available sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The program will be hosted at four Baltimore City pool locations:

  • Greater Model Pool, 1051 Saratoga Ave.
  • Towanda Pool, 4100 Towanda Ave.
  • Coldstream Pool, 1401 Fillmore St.
  • Walter P. Carter Pool, 820 E. 43rd St.

The initiative is a partnership between the Michael Phelps Foundation and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. Organizers hope the program will help address water safety awareness while providing children with valuable swimming skills during the summer months.

Families interested in registering can visit the registration link provided by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Baltimore Youth Ages 7-14 Invited to Join IM Swim and Water Safety Program was originally published on 92q.com

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