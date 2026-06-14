The Pettys & Papa Bear Pop Out: Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shuts Down Split Speculation With Kenneth Petty At The World Cup

The rumor mill has been temporarily silenced by a single family outing. For months, intense online speculation suggested that hip-hop powerhouse Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, had quietly called it quits. However, Nicki Minaj at the World Cup festivities put a pause on the divorce gossip, as the couple made a rare public appearance together alongside their five-year-old son, Papa Bear.

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The surprise family sighting occurred during the opening wave of the FIFA World Cup festivities at MetLife Stadium, where international powerhouses Brazil and Morocco faced off, as well as at the US Men’s National Team game. Rather than addressing the media or putting out a formal press release regarding their marital status, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper let her social media camera do all the talking.

In a series of videos that quickly spread across social media, the chart-topping artist is seen radiating positivity while kicking it in the stands with her baby boy. Rocking a casual, neutral-toned tracksuit, she panned the camera around the energetic soccer stadium to capture the global sporting event. Standing just a few steps away on a flight of stairs inside their private VIP section was her husband, Kenneth Petty.

While the couple did not engage in any overt displays of public affection on camera, Petty’s unmistakable presence in the private suite confirmed to the Barbz and social media users alike that the two remain firmly linked. A second video clip, seemingly filmed directly by Petty himself, showed the doting mother and son posing in front of a brightly painted wall inside the venue. With gentle, off-camera encouragement from both of his parents, Papa Bear looked toward the stadium surroundings and proudly proclaimed, “Hi guys!” to the digital audience.

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Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj At The World Cup Quiets Divorce Rumors

The united front successfully puts to bed a series of breakup claims that were sparked at the beginning of the year. Speculation originally reached a fever pitch after folks claimed to notice minor changes in the couple’s residential patterns, sparking rumors of an unconfirmed separation.

The public stadium appearance marks a significant return to the spotlight for the rap icon following months of intense political scrutiny. However, Nicki Minaj attending the World Cup as one of her few casual public outings comes as a surprise. You may recall that she ignited massive controversy within the music industry for her public support of the Trump administration.

The rapper heavily divided her global fanbase after attending AmericaFest, where she openly expressed her deep respect and admiration for Donald Trump. She later doubled down on her stance at a high-profile Account Summit in Washington, D.C., proudly labeling herself the administration’s “number one fan” and aggressively pushing back against media smear campaigns.

Beyond political headlines, the rare public outing also thrusts Petty back into the media lens. Petty has long been a highly controversial figure in the rapper’s personal life due to his status as a registered sex offender, stemming from a 1995 conviction in New York involving the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. Despite years of intense public criticism and legal hurdles surrounding his registration requirements, the music star has consistently maintained an unyielding stance when it comes to defending her marriage.

The Pettys & Papa Bear Pop Out: Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shuts Down Split Speculation With Kenneth Petty At The World Cup was originally published on bossip.com