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2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Bel Air, Maryland

2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bel Air, Felt Across Harford County

Published on June 15, 2026

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A minor earthquake was recorded in Harford County on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Bel Air at approximately 10:02 a.m. on June 15. The quake was centered at coordinates 39.617N, 76.310W and occurred at a depth of about 5 kilometers.

Residents across Harford County reported feeling the tremor, with some reports extending into parts of Baltimore County. While earthquakes are relatively uncommon in Maryland, small seismic events occasionally occur throughout the region.

Officials said there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage related to the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey continues to monitor seismic activity in the area. Residents who felt the quake are encouraged to submit their experiences through the agency’s “Did You Feel It?” reporting system to help scientists better understand the event’s impact.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bel Air, Felt Across Harford County was originally published on 92q.com

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