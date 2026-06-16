Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again

Source: dancing_withlala_41 / Instagram

The only thing more obnoxious than a loud racist is a loud racist who is pretending they just discovered their own racism.

One such racist was recently involved in a verbal confrontation with a Black man inside a Wendy’s near NYC’s Madison Square Garden, according to Atlanta Black Star, which also noted that the now-viral incident took place on June 13, the day of the New York Knicks’ first NBA championship win in 53 years. So, IDK, maybe this week Karen is a Spurs fan?

It’s hard to make up what this wayward white woman was arguing about with what appeared to be multiple patrons at the Wendy’s location. The woman can be heard screaming something about feeding homeless people, and she can be heard shouting “f*ck you!” at someone before being challenged by a Black man, to whom she says this:

“You know what’s happening. You just made me understand why people are racist. Now I understand why they were f*cking enslaved.”

Oh, KKKaren. Oh, Klandeline. Oh, BethKlanny. There is just no way you’re just now discovering that you identify with white supremacists. You didn’t just find yourself in a random argument with a random Black man when it suddenly dawned on you that all Black people everywhere deserved to be owned as property by white people. That was a prepared line you ripped straight from your own diary entry, I just know it.

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Anyway, the Black woman who was recording the confrontation chimed in, challenging her to elaborate on her musings about making the Middle Passage great again.

“Wow! You understand why they enslaved us?” she asked as she followed Karen out to the street.

The white woman responded by doubling down on her racism, saying Black people should all remain as slaves “because you’re f*cking monkeys.” (There’s a very lovely ex-cop in Houston who she’d probably get along with great if not for the likelihood that she hates Mexicans, too.) Then she realized she was being recorded, and suddenly her tone changed.

“You’re recording me?” she asked. “You didn’t see the whole thing.”

Noosey Nancy, what exactly did that woman, or any of the Black people in that Wendy’s, need to see besides a rabid white woman on her white suprema-soapbox, preaching loudly about how every last Black person should be in some white man’s field, picking cotton?

No one goes from totally not racist to totally pro-slavery after one spat with a Black guy, good people. As the great orator Shawn Carter once said, “You was who you was ‘fore you got here.”

If you’re going to be a bigot, at least own it. Don’t be a cowardly bigot.

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Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again was originally published on newsone.com