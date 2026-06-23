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The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Published on June 23, 2026

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San Antonio mayor wants Ye’s July 4 concert canceled over past hate speech

San Antonio’s Mayor Wants Kanye’s 4th Of July Show Cancelled. Here’s Why
Kanye West’s 4th of July Concert Is Facing opposition From City’s Mayor. kANYE WEST IS SCHEDULED TO PERFORM AT A 4TH OF JULY IN SAN ANTONIO.. BUT THEIR MAYOR IS LIKE… NAH!!!! NOT ON MY WATCH…MAYOR ORTIZ IS TRYING TO GET THE SHOW CANCELLED. AND EVEN POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT… Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday
Now YE IS ALREADY BEEN THRU THIS… BEING BANNED from performing in some parts of Europe and BUT HE STILL HAS A LOT OF FANS AND IS STILL GETTING BOOKED… BUT SAN ANTONIO’S MAYOR IS LIKE..THATS FINEL… BUT JUST NOT IN MY CITY!!!!
Good example of…WHAT YOU SAY… CAN FOLLOW YOU FOR A LONG TIME… Source: The Hill

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