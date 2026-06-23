THE BUZZ!



Oprah Winfrey Says Whitney Houston Once Fell Off Stage During ‘Oprah Show’ Performance and She ‘Begged’ Audience Not to Leak It to the Press: ‘I Knew She Would Be Destroyed by That’



A Secret Whitney Houston Moment Stayed Hidden For Years, Until Oprah Decided To Talk About It.

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a story about Whitney Houston that the public never knew.

During a recent appearance at Cannes Lions, Oprah revealed Whitney once fell off the stage while performing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” during a period when she had relapsed.

Oprah says she immediately asked audience members not to share photos or details with the media because she knew it could devastate Whitney’s career.

And according to Oprah, the audience respected her wishes and kept it private. Crazy! Because that would not happen in todays media world. The blogs would be all over it…matter of fact, it would be all over your timeline.

But big shout to Oprah on the lookout on this one. SOURCE: Variety

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