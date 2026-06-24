Trump’s Algae Infested Reflecting Pool Could Have Another Flaw – A Fatal One

THE BUZZ!



Dead ducks add to Trump’s reflecting pool drama



Things are getting wild down the road in D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which activists are now calling a ‘giant duck death trap.’ That’s because three ducks were found dead, floating in the pool—yes, the sixteen-million-dollar pool project that has turned into a total neon-green mess after the liner started peeling and toxic algae started showing up. We’re talking about four million gallons of water completely infested right as they get ready for the big July Fourth fireworks show… so it’s red, white, blue, and green down there, y’all.” Source: Yahoo

✕