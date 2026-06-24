The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Trump’s Algae Infested Reflecting Pool Could Have Another Flaw – A Fatal One
THE BUZZ!
Dead ducks add to Trump’s reflecting pool drama
Things are getting wild down the road in D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which activists are now calling a ‘giant duck death trap.’ That’s because three ducks were found dead, floating in the pool—yes, the sixteen-million-dollar pool project that has turned into a total neon-green mess after the liner started peeling and toxic algae started showing up. We’re talking about four million gallons of water completely infested right as they get ready for the big July Fourth fireworks show… so it’s red, white, blue, and green down there, y’all.” Source: Yahoo
-
Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise
-
Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air
-
WATCH: Marlon Wayans Calls Steelers Vs. Ravens His ‘Real Super Bowl’ And Defends Keeping Good Coaches
-
Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore A “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show