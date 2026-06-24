The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Options: Netflix And Chill or Netflix And Game.
THE BUZZ!
Netflix Sets Immersive Horror Video Game ‘Unhinged’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink and Troy Baker
Options: Netflix And Chill or Netflix And Game.
We always talk about Netflix and chill. But now… you can Netflix and game. t
The streaming giant is giving you more entertainment options with a new interactive thriller called Unhinged, and it’s turning your living room or your bedroom into a real-life horror movie. NO CONSOLE, NO CONTROLLERS… By scanning a QR code, the show syncs straight to your smartphone, making you a part of what’s happening—so when characters get a call or a text, your actual phone rings, vibrates, and plays the audio directly through your speaker, and you even have to use your phone’s flashlight to navigate through the dark rooms. Crazy, right?!
So if you love games and horror movies, this is going to be perfect for you.” SOURCE: Variety
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