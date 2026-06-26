Suspected Shooter Still At Large After Black Five Below Worker Killed

Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

A Five Below store in Las Vegas was the scene of a violent tragedy last week, after an employee was shot to death by a man who reportedly confronted him over text messages sent to his girlfriend. A week later, the suspected shooter is still at large.

According to KTNV, 19-year-old David Nathaniel Vasquez has been identified as the man who walked into a Five Below store located inside the Best in the West shopping center on Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards on June 17, and fatally shot 31-year-old Brandan Lucas, who worked at the store, days after the two got into a confrontation over text messages Lucas reportedly sent to Vasquez’s girlfriend, who is also an employee at that location. The exact nature of the text messages hasn’t been revealed publicly, nor has the identity of the suspect’s girlfriend, who wasn’t at work the day of the shooting, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas.

From Fox 5:

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Detectives say surveillance video shows Vasquez entering the store around 4:29 p.m., approaching Lucas in the tech area, and then quickly escalating into a fight. The store manager told investigators she tried tried to stand between them and de-escalate. Vasquez then allegedly shot Lucas and then fled the scene. Police later checked the vehicle’s license plate data, which indicated it traveled west on Smoke Ranch Road from Rainbow Boulevard shortly after the shooting. In the report, investigators say the confrontation may have started due to Lucas allegedly sending flirtatious text messages to Vasquez’s girlfriend the day before. Police interviewed her and described Vasquez as having anger issues and being extremely protective, according to the report. She told investigators that she showed Vasquez the text thread with Lucas, which also included his work schedule, and that he became upset.

It should be noted that Vasquez’s girlfriend told investigators she wasn’t at work that day because she didn’t feel comfortable alone in the store with Lucas.

A warrant was issued for Vasquez’s arrest on June 18, the day after the shooting, but as of this report, no one has been arrested for Lucas’ killing. Vasquez is facing multiple criminal counts, including open murder, Fox 5 reported.

Meanwhile, Lucus’ family has launched a GoFundMe “to help with unexpected funeral and memorial expenses, as well as immediate costs that come with such a sudden loss.” The page describes Lucas as “a loving son and a devoted brother who meant everything to his family. He had a big heart and a vibrant spirit.”

“He loved spending time with his friends and family, always bringing energy, laughter, and light into every room he walked into,” it reads. “Brandan loved having fun, making memories, and being surrounded by the people he cared about most.”

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Suspected Shooter Still At Large After Black Five Below Worker Killed was originally published on newsone.com