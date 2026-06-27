Supreme Court ruled Trump can strip protected status from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian migrants

Court said migrants arriving at border cannot apply for asylum until on US soil, a win for Trump

Dissenting justices argued the decision was racially motivated, with the administration's actions reflecting racial undertones

According to Page Six, Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform at what some insiders are calling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “Wedding-palooza” at Madison Square Garden. The bride’s first ever Billboard hit, when she was just 16 years, was called “Tim McGraw.”

Swift, who is renowned for giving fans “Easter egg” clues ahead of her album releases, dropped a major hint when she wore a shirt reading “Stevie Knicks” to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 at MSG rumors swirled that TS dropped a hint Stevie would be a guest of honor at their wedding when she wore a “Stevie Knicks” shirt to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where she rooted on the Knicks .In addfition, Taylor and Travis will hold a wedding celebration with around 1,000 people invited to Madison Square Garden to take part in their special day. The big shindig is expected to go down on July 3rd, with a more intimate gathering held on July 2 … which is reportedly going to be a rehearsal dinner.