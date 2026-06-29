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MJ -The King of Pop, And Now The King of The Box Office Biopics

Michael Jackson movie becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Published on June 29, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

Michael Jackson movie becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

MJ -The King of Pop, And Now The King of The Box Office.

Every movie made has the potential of being something special, or even more, record breaking and history making. Well, there can only be one number 1. And when it comes to biopics, MJ, The Movie is the new standard. The film is breaking records globally, officially becoming the highest grossing biopic ever made, any of them.

The movie is closing in on a billion dollars worldwide, sitting at around $977.4 million. Passing the previous record holder, Oppenheimer, at $975 million.


So, Michael once again proving he is the king when it comes to entertainment and that includes movies. His impact to music is undeniable. Don’t take my word for it, check the numbers.


Big shout and congrats to everyone involved. Source: Yahoo

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