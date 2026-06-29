2-Year-Old Boy, 2 Women Shot Dead In Jackson, Mississippi

Source: Radio ONE / General

Two women and a 2-year-old girl were found shot dead inside a home in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday night.

Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney told the Clarion Ledger that “officers received a call around 10 p.m. June 27 in reference to an aggravated assault at a residence in the 300 block of Queen Alexandria Lane,” and upon arrival, found a “horrifying scene” with three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified by the Hinds County Coroner as sisters Keyana Weathersby, 25, Keyana’s 2-year-old toddler, Camari Givens, and Keyana’s sister, 30-year-old Erica Weathersby.

“This is a heinous crime,” Brackney said, according to the Clarion Ledger. “Whoever did this is an absolute coward. … You killed a toddler as well as the child’s mother and another person in that home.”

Police said a red 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage that was related to the incident was located on Sunday, but the suspect still remains at large.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones wrote:

Today, our community is grieving.

Two women and an innocent toddler were taken from us in an act of violence that words can barely hold. A child who should have been safe in their own bed. Daughters, mothers, and a baby who deserved a lifetime still ahead of them.

To the family carrying this unimaginable loss, I want you to hear me clearly. You are not alone. The weight you are carrying tonight is shared by an entire community that aches with you, prays with you, and refuses to look away. There are no words that can fill the place these lives once held, but please know that your grief is seen and your loved ones will not be forgotten.

A crime this cowardly and this cruel wounds all of us. It is my hope and my prayer that those responsible are brought to account, and that this family is granted the justice and the peace they so deeply deserve.

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We are living through too many of these moments. Too many lives cut short. Too many families left to bury the people they love. I refuse to accept this as normal, and I am asking every resident of this community to refuse it with me.

To the family, we are standing with you, we are praying with you, and we will keep this community lifted up until brighter days return.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn released a statement of his own, writing:

Jackson residents, our city is hurting.

In recent days, we have seen a troubling rise in gun-related violence, shootings, and senseless loss of life. No family should have to face the pain of losing a loved one to violence. Violence against the innocent is intolerable, and as your Mayor, I will not accept this as the norm for our community.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234, Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477, or 911 immediately.

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2-Year-Old Boy, 2 Women Shot Dead In Jackson, Mississippi was originally published on newsone.com