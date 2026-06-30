Public Pools Open Across the Baltimore Area During Heat Wave

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Public Pools Open Across the Baltimore Area as Extreme Heat Grips Maryland

As a powerful heat dome settles over the East Coast, bringing dangerously high temperatures and humidity to Maryland, public pools across the Baltimore region are available to help residents stay cool.

WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team has declared Alert Days from Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4, as extreme heat is expected to impact much of the state.

Several Maryland jurisdictions may also open cooling centers based on the forecasted heat index. Residents are encouraged to check with their local government for the nearest cooling center.

Public Pools in Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County operates two indoor aquatic centers that are open to both residents and non-residents with the purchase of a daily admission pass.

North Arundel Aquatic Center

7888 Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie

7888 Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie Arundel Olympic Swim Center

2690 Riva Road, Annapolis

Baltimore City

Baltimore City offers 22 free indoor and outdoor public pools throughout the summer. While admission is free, visitors are encouraged to register in advance by creating an account through the city’s CivicRec system.

Outdoor Pools

Clifton Park Pool – 2013 Sinclair Lane

Patterson Park Pool – 148 S. Linwood Ave.

Riverside Park Pool – 1800 Covington Ave.

Druid Hill Park Pool – 800 Wyman Park Drive

Cherry Hill Splash Park – 101 Reedbird Ave.

Roosevelt Park Pool – 3500 Poole St.

C.C. Jackson Pool – 4910 Park Heights Ave.

Liberty Pool – 3901 Maine Ave.

O’Donnell Heights Pool – 1200 Gusryan St.

Murdock/Oliver Pool – 1400 E. Lanvale St.

William McAbee Pool – 1323 N. Gilmore St.

Farring Baybrook Pool – 4501 Farring Ct.

ABC Park Splash Pad – 501 S. Catherine St.

Ambrose Kennedy Pool & Splash Pad – 1000 Ensor St.

Towanda Pool – 4100 Towanda Ave.

Coldstream Pool – 1401 Fillmore St.

Walter P. Carter Pool – 820 E. 43rd St.

Greater Model Pool – 1051 W. Saratoga St.

Indoor Pools

Cahill Pool – 4001 Clifton Ave.

Middle Branch/Cherry Hill Pool – 201 Reedbird Ave.

Callowhill Pool – 2821 Oakley Ave.

Chick Webb Pool – 1401 E. Monument St.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County does not operate free public pools. Residents looking to swim can find options through private swim clubs, YMCA locations, and country clubs, which typically require seasonal memberships or daily guest fees.

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Harford County

Harford County does not operate any county-run free public pools. However, several swim clubs offer guest passes, allowing non-members to enjoy their facilities for a daily fee.

Aberdeen Family Swim Center – 615 Old Robinhood Road, Aberdeen

– 615 Old Robinhood Road, Aberdeen Conowingo Pool – 4948 Conowingo Road, Darlington

– 4948 Conowingo Road, Darlington Rock Spring Swim Club – 454 Red Pump Road, Bel Air

Howard County

Howard County operates two indoor aquatic facilities that are open to residents with the purchase of a daily admission pass or an annual membership.

Roger Carter Community Center – 3000 Milltowne Drive, Ellicott City

– 3000 Milltowne Drive, Ellicott City North Laurel Community Center – 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

Public Pools Open Across the Baltimore Area During Heat Wave was originally published on 92q.com