Beats 4 Da Streets: 20 Classic Collabs By The Supafriends Clique

Music in the 1990s felt at its peak, particularly with the soundscape coming from both hip-hop and R&B. Amongst the many hitmakers formed a crew of all-stars who stretched, remixed, triple-layered and completely changed not only the mainstream sound in those particular genres, but the music industry as a whole.

Through the serenading vocals of Aaliyah, expert lyricism of Missy Elliott, trailblazing production from the mind of Timbaland, heartthrob appeal of Ginuwine and eclectic rap skills of Magoo, the collective referred to as ‘The Supafriends‘ embarked on a short-yet-timeless run that still influences superstars in the game today.

Commemorating 25 years since the still-shocking loss of Aaliyah in a 2001 plane crash, Missy will soon be curating a special tribute to her late collaborator to close out the 2026 ESSENCE Festival arriving this weekend.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Aaliyah

With details still under wraps on how exactly Missy will be orchestrating the tribute to Aaliyah, we can only hope that it primarily focuses on their best musical moments together. The core of their collaborative magic of course comes from the timeless 1996 album, One In A Million, for which Missy penned standout songs like “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “4 Page Letter,” “Hot Like Fire” and the fan-favorite titular track. Success of that album, which also celebrates its 30th anniversary, gave way to Missy’s own super rap debut a year later with Supa Dupa Fly, in addition to Ginuwine following soon after with a male R&B perspective on …The Bachelor and Timbaland partnering with Magoo to form a surprisingly cohesive duo with Welcome To Our World. Often-associated acts also included R&B groups 702 and Playa, unsung femcees Mocha and Shaunta, singer Nicole Wray, Timbaland’s brother Sebastian and emcees Mad Skillz and Danja Mowf of the Richmond-based rap group who were also known as The Supafriendz V.A. Playaz.

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Although certified superstars in their own right, any occasion they would come together made for a grand event.

As we patiently wait to see how the tribute show comes together, it got us thinking about some of the classic collaborations to come from The Supafriends clique. Spanning from the mid-90s to the early 2000s, each collaboration marked a specific moment when pop music made a left-field switch for the better. Their collective innovation is greatly missed.

Take a look below at some of the best songs by The Supafriends, consisting of Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Timbaland & Magoo plus a host of affiliates:

“If Your Girl Only Knew (The New Remix)” – Aaliyah (feat. Missy Elliott)