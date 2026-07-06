Listen Live
Close
Athletes

Amar'e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Amar'e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire formally converted to Judaism in 2020 and as he continues to study, becoming a rabbi is possible.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns

Amar’e Stoudemire’s pathway into Judaism began in 2011, formally converted in 2020 to the Orthodox branch of the religion. Amar’e Stoudemire shared in a recent chat that via his studies, he’s considering becoming a rabbi.

In a recent sit-down with TMZ Sports, Amar’e Stoudemire, 43, shared that since stepping away from basketball, he occupies his time by staying mentally sharp and physically fit.

The outlet inquired about Stoudemire’s growth in his faith, particularly in his rabbinical studies. Stoudemire answered that he’s always studying and applying, answering by saying, “You have to keep your brain active, and you’ve got to stay physically fit.”

Towards the end of the short clip shared by the outlet, Stoudemire was asked if being a rabbi was truly in his future, to which he answered, “It’s not far-fetched, so you never know.”

Stoudemire retired in 2016, returned on a one-day contract with the New York Knicks, and ended his career with the team he spent five seasons with. Stoudemire was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 2002 NBA Draft, spending eight seasons there before going to New York.

Check out the Amar’e Stoudemire clip below.

Photo: Getty

Amar'e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Magic 95.9

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop
The Buzz  |  Editor Staff

Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop

95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

15 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Iconic Black Artist Who Never Won a Competitive BET Award

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Soccer  |  lexdirects

FIFA Fever Vol. 2: Fine Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And Wait A Minute… Ain’t That Diamond’s Brother?!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close