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Reunited – Will and Jada Reportedly Living Together Again After Years of Separation

Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will 2 Years Ago Report Says

Published on July 7, 2026

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Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will 2 Years Ago Report Says

Reunited – Will and Jada Reportedly Living Together Again After Years of Separation
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are making headlines again.
According to a new report, Jada moved back into the family home with Will about two years ago.
A source says the couple is happy, loves each other, and remains committed to supporting one another.
The news comes after Jada revealed in 2023 that the couple had privately separated in 2016.
The pair recently spent the Fourth of July together in Philadelphia while Will performed with The Roots.
After years of public conversations about their relationship, fans are watching to see what this next chapter looks like.

Source: TMZ

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