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Big Tigger’s Wife Arrested On Kidnapping Related Warrants Out Of Maryland

Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping-Related Warrants

Published on July 8, 2026

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Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping-Related Warrants

Alright, this next story is getting a lot of attention because it involves a name a lot of us know in radio and entertainment – Big Tigger.
Now he was recently arrested on domestic violence-related charges, which he has denied. he even stepped down from Radio to handle the matter. Then a video of the incident went viral on social media. But then things are getting even more interesting. His estranged wife, Alicia Brown, was arrested in Georgia on kidnapping-related warrants connected to ther daughter Ailea Brown, who went missing in 2019 during a custody dispute.
Authorities say the BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was connected to warrants out of Maryland. Officials say two children were found safe inside the vehicle, including the son she shares with Big Tigger. There are a lot of moving pieces here, so we’re going to continue following this story as more information becomes available. Source: COMPLEX

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