Taraji P. Henson & Messy Mike's Midlife Crisis Take Center Stage In Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again' Teaser

Upcoming wedding of characters' children reignites old conflicts and forces couples to confront their own marital issues.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The couples are back, the drama is still brewing, and Tyler Perry is once again asking the question that launched one of his most beloved film franchises. Nearly 16 years after Why Did I Get Married Too? hit theaters, Netflix has officially released the first teaser trailer for Why Did I Get Married Again? and it’s filled to the brim with nostaglia, new characters and (messy) Mike’s midlife crisis.

According to the official Netflix press release and the teaser, Why Did I Get Married Again? Premieres globally on September 9 and reunites much of the original cast. Fans can prepare for another chapter filled with love, family, and plenty of relationship complications.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the sequel brings back familiar faces, including Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal. Joining the cast are newcomers Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

This time, the story shifts to the next generation as Marcus and Angela prepare for their daughter Jasmine’s wedding to Wesley, Roselyn’s son. The teaser opens with the longtime friend group gathered around a beautifully decorated table in Italy while their children toast them as “the best example kids could ever have.” Of course, that peaceful moment does not last very long.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Before the wedding festivities can fully begin, the gossip starts flying. (Messy) Mike’s much younger girlfriend immediately becomes the topic of conversation, with one friend joking that he “looks so stupid coming up in here with this young girl.”

Can you say midlife crisis?

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

When Mike insists he is simply young at heart, Angela wastes no time delivering one of the trailer’s funniest lines by telling him that his heart is going to need a defibrillator, sending the entire table into laughter.

As wedding planning continues, Marcus and Angela admit they still cannot believe their daughter is marrying Roselyn’s son. Roselyn — played by Taraji P. Henson — makes a memorable entrance by declaring that she absolutely believes the marriage is happening because she “just got the bill.” It is classic Tyler Perry humor that reminds fans exactly why these characters have remained so beloved.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

While the destination wedding begins as a celebration, it quickly unravels into the emotional chaos audiences expect from the franchise. Heated arguments erupt, old wounds resurface, punches are thrown, and long-buried relationship issues once again bubble to the surface. As the original couples watch their children prepare for marriage, they are forced to confront the examples they have set over the years and whether they ever truly figured out the complicated question that has defined the series.

The teaser closes with Marcus offering heartfelt advice to the bride and groom. He tells them that whenever marriage becomes difficult, they should ask themselves one simple question: “Why did I get married?”

It is a full-circle moment that suggests “Why Did I Get Married Again?” will balance nostalgia, comedy, and all the feels while introducing a new generation to the franchise’s signature relationship drama.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

The film premieres worldwide on Netflix on September 9.

RELATED: Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson Preview ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?,’ Tease Forthcoming Film’s Lake Como Chaos

Taraji P. Henson & Messy Mike's Midlife Crisis Take Center Stage In Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again' Teaser was originally published on bossip.com