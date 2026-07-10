Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks Over the Years

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When it comes to Hollywood fashion, it’s impossible not to mention the iconic duo of Zendaya and Law Roach. Time and time again, they’ve proven why they’re considered the gold standard of celebrity style. Whether she’s walking a movie premiere, commanding the red carpet, or attending an awards show, Zendaya’s looks often generate as much buzz if not more than the event itself.

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The latest moment everyone can’t stop talking about is Zendaya’s jaw-dropping look for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Odyssey. Talk about straight off the runway. Always thinking one step ahead, Law Roach attended Paris Fashion Week, spotted a standout design, and had Zendaya wearing that very same dress just hours later at her premiere. The lightning-fast fashion turnaround left fans stunned, and social media has been obsessed ever since. Once again, the duo proved why they’re in a league of their own when it comes to making unforgettable fashion moments.

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