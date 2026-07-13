Summer Movie Deals Return with Tickets Starting at Just $1

Regal, Cinemark, and AMC theaters in Maryland feature discounted tickets, starting at $1.

Movies include popular animated films like Sing, Kung Fu Panda, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Deals include special snack and drink discounts, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs.

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Summer Movie Deals Return to Maryland Theaters with Tickets Starting at Just $1

Families looking for an affordable way to beat the heat this summer can head to the movies, as several theater chains across Maryland are offering discounted tickets for popular family-friendly films.

Programs from Regal, Cinemark, and AMC Theatres feature tickets starting at just $1, with screenings held on weekday mornings or early afternoons. Availability, showtimes, taxes, and participating locations may vary.

Here’s a look at this summer’s movie deals in Maryland.

Regal Summer Movie Express

Regal’s Summer Movie Express runs through Aug. 13 at more than 380 participating theaters nationwide.

Movies are shown at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with tickets priced at $1 each.

Participating Maryland Regal locations:

Regal Westview – Frederick

Regal Waugh Chapel – Gambrills

Regal Valley Mall – Hagerstown

Regal Hunt Valley – Hunt Valley

Regal Hyattsville Royale – Hyattsville

Regal Laurel Towne Centre – Laurel

Regal Rockville Center – Rockville

Regal Salisbury – Salisbury

Regal Majestic – Silver Spring

This year’s lineup includes:

Sing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Kung Fu Panda 4

The Wild Robot

A Minecraft Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Dog Man

Despicable Me 4

The Sandlot

Muppet Treasure Island

Guests can also receive $3 off a Snack Pack or Dippin’ Dots with the purchase of a Summer Movie Express ticket. A portion of ticket sales benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse offers tickets for $1.75 (plus tax) through Aug. 6.

Movies are shown Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., with some locations offering additional weekday showtimes.

Participating Maryland Cinemark locations:

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD – Hanover

Cinemark Towson and XD – Towson

Featured movies include:

Paddington

Sonic the Hedgehog

KPOP Demon Hunters Sing-Along

Shrek Forever After

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

A Minecraft Movie

Dog Man

How to Train Your Dragon

The Bad Guys 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Families can also save $1 on snack packs and popcorn-and-drink combos during Summer Movie Clubhouse screenings.

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AMC Summer Movie Camp

AMC Theatres is offering its Summer Movie Camp through Aug. 12, with tickets priced at $3 for select family films shown on Mondays and Wednesdays. Prices may vary by location.

Participating Maryland AMC locations:

AMC Rivertowne 12 – Oxon Hill

AMC Montgomery 16 – Bethesda

AMC Columbia 14 – Columbia

AMC Academy 8 – Greenbelt

AMC Wheaton Mall 9 – Wheaton

AMC Annapolis Mall 11 – Annapolis

AMC Owings Mills 17 – Owings Mills

AMC Security Square 8 – Baltimore

AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 – Largo

AMC Rio Cinemas 18 – Gaithersburg

Most screenings are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., although families should check with their local theater for exact showtimes.

This year’s lineup includes:

Paddington in Peru

David

How to Train Your Dragon

The LEGO Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The Bad Guys 2

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Muppet Treasure Island

With ticket prices starting at just $1, these summer movie programs offer families an affordable way to enjoy recent animated hits and classic favorites while staying cool during the summer months.

Summer Movie Deals Return with Tickets Starting at Just $1 was originally published on 92q.com