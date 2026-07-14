Listen Live
Close
Local

26-Year-Old Man Identified in Fatal Woodlawn Shooting

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Woodlawn.

Officers responded to a shopping center on Whitehead Court around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Christopher Pierce suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene. Police publicly identified him on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore County Police investigators at 410-887-4636.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587, or 7LOCKUP. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

26-Year-Old Man Identified in Fatal Woodlawn Shooting was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Music  |  Nia Noelle

"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close