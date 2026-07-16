Gallery: The Best Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 ESPYS
Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS
- Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens complement each other in brown and gold outfits
- Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns bring high-fashion glitz and glamour
- Steph and Ayesha Curry arrive in sleek, coordinated black ensembles
The 2026 ESPYS doubled as the perfect date night for several of our favorite Black celebrity couples. Pairs including Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Steph and Ayesha Curry ruled the red carpet.
The couples gave us style and coordinated couture. Each look reminded us why we love seeing Black love step onto a red carpet.
2026 ESPYS: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Look TF Good Together In Brown & Gold
Simone and Jonathan were among the first couples we saw arrive. The two wore coordinating brown and champagne shades that complemented each other and their melanin.
Simone gave us 100% glamour girl. The decorated gymnast wore a champagne-colored gown with a corseted, strapless bodice. Its exaggerated high-low skirt brought volume and movement. She added a diamond choker and styled her hair with a deep side part and long curls.
Jonathan matched her fly in a chocolate-brown suit with satin lapels and a statement brooch. The cropped jacket fit his NFL frame perfectly and made us take a second look. Jonathan took a fashion risk and looked swaggy while doing it.
Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Bring Glitz And Glamour In Designers We Love
Jordyn and Karl-Anthony also took our breath away. The couple’s appearance follows a heavy press run celebrating the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals win. Many fans credited the victory to Jordyn’s lucky orange ostrich bag.
Karl-Anthony wore a tailored black Gucci tuxedo and kept his look classic, while Jordyn brought all the glitz and glamour.
Styled by Jason Rembert, Jordyn wore a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown covered in cascading gold chains. She accessorized with Bucherer Fine Jewellery and pieces from Material Good.
Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look, one of her frequent choices for red-carpet moments. The style highlighted her cheekbones while the long, wavy blonde ends brought a sexy finish.
Style Gallery: The Top Celebrity Fashion Moments From The 2026 ESPYS
Held on July 15, the ESPYS give us an opportunity to see some of the world’s top athletes outside their athletic gear and uniforms.
The night brings sports and style together, leaving us with plenty of looks to discuss. This year’s carpet included coordinated couples, fringe gowns, sharp suits and major jewelry.
Keep swiping for more of our favorite celebrity looks from the 2026 ESPYS.
Steph And Ayesha Curry
Steph and Ayesha Curry arrived in coordinating black looks. Steph wore a pinstripe suit with a dark satin shirt. Ayesha chose a sheer Christian Siriano gown with a crystal-covered corset and pointed heels.
Jordan Clarkson
Jordan Clarkson brought his personal style to the ESPYS in a black leather jacket, white shirt and tie. The New York Knicks player paired the jacket with wide-leg cropped pants and black boots. Dark sunglasses finished the look.
Monica McNutt
Monica McNutt stepped onto the carpet in a soft pink Hervé Léger fringe gown. The fitted bodice flowed into long layers of fringe that moved around her legs. She completed the look with David Yurman jewelry and metallic sandals.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart wore a tan suit with a simple white shirt and black shoes. A jeweled brooch added shine to his jacket. He completed the look with dark sunglasses and a silver watch.
Suni Lee
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee wore a strapless red gown covered in shimmering details. The fitted silhouette hugged her curves and fell straight to the floor. She added a diamond necklace and wore her hair in long waves.
Saddiq Bey
NBA baller Saddiq Bey wore a black double-breasted pinstripe suit. He styled the jacket with a white shirt, black tie and tinted glasses. The relaxed pants gave the traditional suit a more modern shape.
Chiney Ogwumike
Chiney Ogwumike ate up the ESPYS carpet in one of the most daring looks of the evening. The WNBA all-star knew exactly what she was doing in a stunning fitted red sequin gown in bold cheetah print. Talk about a walk on the wild side! She balanced out her in-your-face gown with long sleek hair—styled in a buss-down middle part—and red lips.
Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com