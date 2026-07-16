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Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness known to cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms, have more than doubled in Maryland over the past week, according to state health officials.

The Maryland Department of Health reported Wednesday that 69 cases have been confirmed statewide so far in 2026. Of those, 65 were reported between May 1 and July 14.

Just one week earlier, health officials had confirmed 32 cases for the year, including 28 since May 1. MedStar Health previously confirmed that at least one patient was diagnosed in Baltimore.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the cyclospora parasite and can lead to prolonged digestive problems. Common symptoms include frequent watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating, extreme fatigue and loss of appetite. Symptoms may continue for several days or weeks if the infection is not treated.

The illness is typically spread when a person consumes food or water contaminated with the parasite. Health experts say contaminated irrigation water can transfer cyclospora to fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Symptoms usually begin about one week after exposure, which can make it difficult for investigators to determine the original source of an outbreak.

Thousands of cyclosporiasis cases have been reported across the United States this summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate the outbreak, but a specific source has not yet been identified.

Maryland health officials said cases tend to increase during the warmer months, particularly between May 1 and Aug. 31.

The state confirmed 128 cases of cyclosporiasis in 2025, including 18 reported between May 1 and July 7. In 2024, Maryland recorded 204 cases, with 19 reported during the same period.

Maryland Cyclosporiasis Cases More Than Double in One Week was originally published on 92q.com