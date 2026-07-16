THE BUZZ!



R Kelly formally appeals to Donald Trump to commute his 31-year prison sentence



R. Kelly officially asks President Trump to reduce his prison sentence

R. Kelly has formally filed a request asking President Donald Trump to commute his 31-year federal prison sentence.

The singer, convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography-related crimes, is not seeking a full pardon. Instead, he’s asking for a sentence reduction.

His attorney has publicly appealed to President Trump for more than a year, arguing that Kelly deserves relief. Court records now show the request is officially pending with the Department of Justice.

It’s still unclear whether Trump will consider the request, but it’s already generating plenty of conversation online. Source: THE GUARDIAN

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