AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026

Source: hirun / Getty

July 16 is National AI Day, a reminder of just how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, create, and even make money. Whether you love it or you’re still a little skeptical, one thing is clear AI isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Instead of fearing the technology, why not use it to your advantage? From writing and graphic design to video editing, website building, and digital marketing, there are countless AI tools that can help you launch a side hustle, grow a business, or create an extra stream of income.

TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026

If you’ve been wondering where to start, here are AI tools that can help you put artificial intelligence to work for your wallet.

TRENDING: A New Study Names America’s Most Stressed Cities; See The Full List