Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Code Red Air Quality Alert for Baltimore

Source: Rizwan Mehmood / Getty

Air quality across Maryland is expected to worsen Friday as a thicker plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires moves into the region.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire Baltimore metropolitan area, meaning the air may be unhealthy for everyone. Residents are encouraged to limit extended time outdoors, particularly while working, exercising or participating in other strenuous activities.

Children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions should take additional precautions and consider remaining indoors as much as possible.

Western Maryland is under a Code Purple Air Quality Alert, which indicates very unhealthy conditions. Forecasters say the Baltimore-area alert could also be upgraded to Code Purple if smoke levels become more concentrated. Residents should continue monitoring local forecasts and air quality updates throughout the day.

Although Friday will be smokier, temperatures will not be as extreme as they were earlier in the week. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, with slightly lower humidity making conditions feel less muggy.

The weather will become more unsettled over the weekend.

Saturday is expected to bring warm, very humid conditions and the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms could produce damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, particularly in northern and northeastern Maryland. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in areas that remain dry, but tropical humidity will make it feel hotter.

Sunday could still feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are expected to be somewhat drier than Saturday. At this point, Sunday appears to be the better day for outdoor weekend plans.

Residents should continue checking updated forecasts, especially as air quality and severe weather conditions may change.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Code Red Air Quality Alert for Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com