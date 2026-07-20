Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran War Toll, NAACP Voting Fight & Rachel Robinson Turns 104

NAACP Launches “Out of Bounds” Voting Rights Campaign The NAACP is calling on Black athletes, families, and fans to join a bold new fight for fairness. The “Out of Bounds” campaign urges top recruits to withhold their support from flagship public universities in eight Southern states—schools that together pull in more than $100 million in annual sports revenue. Civil rights leaders are aiming straight at the wallet, and the economic boycott will stay in place until those states repeal gerrymandered maps that dilute the power of minority voters. It’s a reminder that our talent and our dollars carry real weight when we stand together.

Food Safety Alert: Check Your Lettuce Before your next taco run, listen up. Taylor Farms is voluntarily pulling all iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico after a serious multi-state parasitic outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an official warning, advising shoppers to completely avoid shredded iceberg lettuce distributed to Taco Bell restaurants across five Midwestern states. If you or your loved ones have eaten there recently, watch for symptoms and take the warning seriously. A quick check now can protect your family’s health. Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED STORY: Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients