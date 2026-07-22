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Independent Autopsy Raises New Questions in Nolan Wells Investigation

Nolan Wells death: Independent autopsy findings revealed in Chicago

Published on July 22, 2026

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THE BUZZ! Independent Autopsy Raises New Questions in Nolan Wells Investigation
The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells says they still have more questions than answers after the release of an independent autopsy.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday that the independent examination found Nolan’s cause and manner of death to be undetermined.
The forensic pathologist who performed the independent autopsy, said he could not rule out whether something other than an accident contributed to Nolan’s death.
He also explained that the examination was limited because the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office kept some of Nolan’s organs, preventing him from conducting a complete evaluation.
The official autopsy from the State of Mississippi has still not been released as investigators await additional testing, including toxicology results.
Crump says the independent findings highlight the need for a full and transparent investigation as Nolan’s family continues searching for answers about what happened during his final hours.
Looks like a lot more investigation and details are still left to be done. Stay psoted SOURCE: FOX32 CHICAGO

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