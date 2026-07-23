Cathy Hughes Reflects on Historic Key to Washington, D.C. and Her Legacy in Black Media

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes is reflecting on receiving a key to Washington, D.C., while emphasizing that the historic honor belongs to the entire Urban One family.

During an interview with Ryan the Lion on Magic 95.9, Hughes said she was grateful for the recognition and credited God and the company’s employees for helping make the moment possible.

“Receiving the key to the city of the nation’s capital is a very significant recognition,” Hughes said. “But I understand that I am the queen in the beehive, and I also understand that the worker bees make the hive possible.”

Hughes said the honor was especially meaningful because Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has awarded only a limited number of keys during her time in office. Hughes said she is the only woman among the Black recipients.

✕

However, Hughes made it clear that she does not consider the honor an individual accomplishment.

“This is a shared honor,” she said. “This involves each and every one of the over 1,000 employees of our company.”

Hughes said her role was to open doors of opportunity, while Urban One employees must continue keeping those doors open for future generations. She also announced plans for employees from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Richmond to celebrate and take photos with the key.

Hughes also reflected on how she hopes her legacy will be remembered. She said her life’s mission has been to give Black people the ability to tell their own stories and accurately represent Black life in America.

“We have to tell our own story,” Hughes said.

She added that Black communities should not have to depend solely on majority-owned media outlets to define their experiences.

Hughes said she hopes to be remembered as someone who fought for accurate and timely coverage of Black people from a Black perspective.