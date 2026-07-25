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Baltimore Schools Outline ICE Response Ahead of New SY Concerns

School officials said staff members are trained on how to respond if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrive on campus.

Published on July 25, 2026
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Baltimore City Public Schools and city leaders are taking additional steps to help protect students and families amid concerns about federal immigration enforcement.

During a City Council hearing Thursday, Councilwoman Odette Ramos called for expanding the city’s Safe Passage Program, which places trusted adults near schools to help students travel safely. She said the program should be prioritized at schools where immigration enforcement activity is a concern.

ICE Inside of Schools

School officials said staff members are trained on how to respond if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrive on campus. They also emphasized that the district does not collect students’ immigration status and recently updated its policies to allow excused absences for immigration hearings or when a family member has been detained.

Community advocates told council members that fear of ICE is already affecting attendance, with some students missing weeks of school due to rumors of enforcement activity in their neighborhoods.

According to the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, more than 1,100 Baltimore residents were arrested by ICE between January 2025 and March 2026. The office said it continues partnering with organizations to provide legal assistance, case management, financial support, and mental health services for impacted families.

Baltimore Schools Outline ICE Response Ahead of New SY Concerns was originally published on 92q.com

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