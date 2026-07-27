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Nnamdi Madubuike Among Six Ravens Starting Camp on PUP List

Published on July 27, 2026
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AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
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The Baltimore Ravens will open training camp with six players on the active physically unable to perform list, though one of the team’s top defensive players could return soon.

Defensive tackles Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and John Jenkins, inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and cornerback Bilhal Kone were placed on the active PUP list ahead of Wednesday’s first practice.

Players on the active PUP list can be removed and cleared to practice at any point during training camp.

Madubuike has reportedly been cleared by independent doctors to return to football activities and could practice as early as next week, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

The defensive tackle has not played since suffering a neck injury in Week 2 of last season that required surgery. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta recently expressed optimism about Madubuike’s recovery, saying his progress appeared to be moving in the right direction.

Jones is coming off a productive season in which he played 16 games and led Baltimore’s defensive linemen with a career-high 47 tackles. The Ravens signed him to a three-year contract extension late last season.

Nnamdi Madubuike Among Six Ravens Starting Camp on PUP List was originally published on 92q.com

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