6 Things To Know About The Alleged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Hazing Incident

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Authorities in South Florida say an alleged Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity hazing incident left two men with severe injuries, leading to felony charges against three suspects. Investigators say the alleged abuse lasted several days and involved repeated beatings with canes and paddles. Here’s what to know.

1. Three men are facing serious felony charges.

According to a July 26 press release from the Office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, authorities arrested 29-year-old Marquez Christopher Pinder, 26-year-old Jared Lamar James and 29-year-old Elijah Delano Dyous.

Investigators say the alleged hazing took place between April 1 and April 4, 2026, at an apartment in Sweetwater, Florida, and later at a home in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

The three men have each been charged with various felony offenses, including: Attempted Manslaughter with a Deadly Weapon (Second-Degree Felony), Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Great Bodily Harm (First-Degree Felony) and Hazing with a Deadly Weapon (Second-Degree Felony).

Authorities allege the three men carried out the hazing. None of the defendants have entered pleas to the charges.

2. Investigators say the alleged hazing lasted four days.

According to investigators, the alleged hazing involved prolonged and repeated beatings with canes and paddles. Authorities say the pledges were allegedly beaten after failing to correctly answer questions about the fraternity and its history.

Prosecutors allege the hazing began on April 1 at an apartment located at 400 SW 107 Avenue in Sweetwater and continued through April 3 at the same location. They say the alleged abuse then continued on April 4 at a residence in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

According to Pinder’s arrest warrant obtained by the Associated Press, one of the alleged victims, a graduate student, told police that he and another young man were repeatedly paddled by Pinder and the other defendants over four nights at an apartment and a home off campus. Investigators said the paddling allegedly began when the victims failed to correctly answer questions about the fraternity and its history. The arrest warrant does not identify either alleged victim by name.

3. Two victims suffered severe injuries.

The warrant states that the alleged beatings ended on the fourth night after one victim had blood seeping through the seat of his pants. According to investigators, fraternity leaders then allegedly ordered both victims to remove their clothing, place it in garbage bags and go home.

Police said one of the alleged victims later suffered vomiting, fevers and intense pain before being admitted to a hospital. According to the arrest warrant, he required skin grafts on his buttocks and treatment for kidney damage.

The warrant states that without emergency medical treatment, “his injuries would have resulted in renal failure leading to death.”

The second alleged victim told police he knew the other victim through the fraternity. According to the warrant, he denied being paddled but acknowledged receiving emergency medical care in April.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the case highlights the dangers of hazing.

“Among some, fraternity hazing might be seen as a tradition creating a sense of belonging and brotherhood, but since 2001, hazing in Florida has killed Chad Meredith, Robert Champion and Andrew Coffey while seriously injuring others,” Rundle said in a press release.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez added during Monday’s release:

“This case, with the victims requiring hospitalization, provides clear-cut examples of hazing’s danger. In Florida, hazing is abuse and it is a crime. Its victims too often lie in their graves and in hospital beds.”

4. One of the victims was a University of Miami School of Law student.

According to prosecutors, one of the victims is a University of Miami School of Law student who was allegedly beaten so severely that he suffered kidney failure and required surgery.

However, the University of Miami released a statement clarifying that the incident was not connected to the school.

“Other than the fact that one of the victims is a University of Miami School of Law student, this incident has nothing to do with the University of Miami or the University of Miami chapter of the fraternity,” the university told ABC News.

The second victim was identified as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee who also required critical medical treatment following the alleged hazing.

5. One of the suspects is a U.S. Secret Service employee.

According to ABC News, Marquez Christopher Pinder has been identified as a U.S. Secret Service employee.

Prosecutors described Pinder as the alleged “dean of pledges” in court documents reviewed by the outlet.

Michael Townsend, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Miami Field Office, confirmed Pinder’s employment and said he has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

“The United States Secret Service takes seriously any criminal misconduct allegations involving one of our employees,” Townsend said. “As the Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office, I have been informed that a local law enforcement agency is investigating one of our employees. We are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Townsend added that he could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

During a Miami-Dade Circuit Court hearing, Judge Mindy S. Glazer approved a $75,000 bond for Pinder. As part of his release conditions, he was placed on house arrest, ordered to wear a GPS monitor and instructed to have no contact with the victims.

Pinder’s attorney, Justin Beckham, said:

“We believe they’re in his best interest at this time.”

6. Kappa Alpha Psi says the suspects were not active members.

According to ABC News, the Grand Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi said the alleged incident involved adults seeking membership in an alumni chapter, not a university chapter.

The fraternity said the Richmond-Perrine, Florida, alumni chapter reported the alleged hazing to authorities.

In a statement, the organization said:

“The arrested perpetrators in this specific incident are not active or financial members of Kappa Alpha Psi. They do not have an official affiliation with any chapter nor any official role with the organization. Likewise, they do not have any authority to conduct any program or authorize any process on our behalf.”

The fraternity also said it is cooperating with investigators.

National President Jimmy McMikle condemned the alleged hazing and reiterated the organization’s policy.

“Hazing is illegal, strictly prohibited and is never a condition of membership,” McMikle said. “We neither condone nor tolerate acts of hazing behavior within our organization or from our membership.”

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6 Things To Know About The Alleged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Hazing Incident was originally published on newsone.com