Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

'Beauty In Black' Returns For A Third Season

'Beauty In Black' Is Back: Tyler Perry's Hit Netflix Drama Returns For A Third Season Full Of Family Feuds, Betrayal & BIG Bellaire Battles

Netflix has officially announced that Tyler Perry's hit series Beauty in Black returns for Season 3

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
1 of 8

Tyler Perry 'Beauty in Black' show scene
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The Bellaire family is nowhere near finished serving drama. Netflix has officially announced that Tyler Perry’s hit series Beauty in Black returns for Season 3. The next chapter appears to be the messiest one yet. Check out first-look photos and teaser inside. 

On August 27, Beauty in Black Season 3 returns. After spending two seasons watching Kimmie fight for survival, justice, and revenge, she is finally sitting where she always deserved to be. Of course — in true Tyler Perry fashion — that seat comes with plenty of enemies.

According to the official press release, Season 3 finds Kimmie finally earning a place at the Bellaire family table. However, her victory is short-lived when a deadly family feud erupts, forcing her into an unlikely alliance with Mallory. Together, the two women must navigate blackmail, revenge, and long-buried secrets as the powerful family begins turning against itself. This puts the entire Bellaire empire at risk.

The newly released first look photos tease a much more confident Kimmie, who appears ready to match the Bellaire family’s energy instead of simply reacting to it. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Kimmie finally levels the playing field with the Bellaire family just as tensions reach another boiling point. This makes her partnership with Mallory one of the season’s biggest storylines.

Fans have watched Taylor Polidore Williams transform Kimmie from a vulnerable young woman fighting to survive into one of the most formidable characters in Perry’s television universe. That evolution appears to continue this season as she steps into the power she has spent two seasons earning.

The ladies have a special announcement:

The returning cast includes Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan, alongside a large ensemble of familiar and new faces.

There is even more good news for fans who thought the Bellaire saga was nearing its end. While earlier reports suggested the series would conclude after Season 3, Deadline reports that Netflix has already renewed Beauty in Black for a fourth season. Fans could assume the story is far from over.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry, the series continues to be one of Netflix’s most talked about dramas. If you watched Season 2, no one is safe in the Bellaire family. Season 3 looks ready to remind viewers that power always comes with a price. And knowing Tyler Perry, there are still plenty of shocking twists waiting around the corner.

Be sure to catch Beauty In Black Season 3 on August 27 on Netflix.

Check out more first look photos on the flip.

"Beauty in Black" show scene | A woman with long dark hair wearing a black coat stands in front of a window, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A group of FBI agents in suits and jackets standing on the steps of a building.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A serious-looking middle-aged Black man in a plaid suit and tie, with a stern expression on his face.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
"Beauty in Black" show scene | Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart) in a black jacket speaking on a mobile phone in an indoor setting.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two men, one in a black tank top with tattoos and the other in a suit, stand facing each other in a lavish room.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two well-dressed Black men sitting in a dark room, one in a black suit and the other in a gray double-breasted suit.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A woman with long dark hair wearing a fur-trimmed black coat stands in a dimly lit setting with colorful lights.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting at a table in a dimly lit room, engaged in a serious conversation.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
NEXT SLIDE
12345678

'Beauty In Black' Is Back: Tyler Perry's Hit Netflix Drama Returns For A Third Season Full Of Family Feuds, Betrayal & BIG Bellaire Battles was originally published on bossip.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Comments
Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Financial Help Offered to Businesses Affected by Empire Towers Closure

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise

Comments
3:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

What You Need to Know Before You Update Your iPhone | Techie Tuesday

Comments
Politics  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Darline Graham Nordone Is The ‘DEI Hire’ Republicans Warned You About

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close