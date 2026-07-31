Maryland Warns Swimmers About Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Chesapeake Bay

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Maryland health officials are warning residents to take precautions while swimming in the Chesapeake Bay following reports of flesh-eating bacteria in state waters.

Maryland has recorded 29 confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus this year, along with nearly 100 probable cases, CBS Baltimore reports.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacterium found in coastal and marine environments. The bacteria thrive in warm, brackish water and can enter the body through open cuts, scrapes or other wounds. People can also become infected after eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters and clams.

Health officials said the number of cases reported in Maryland is similar to last year but has increased compared with several years ago. Case totals can vary depending on water temperatures, recreational activity and other environmental factors.

Although the risk of infection remains low, Vibrio vulnificus can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illness. Without prompt treatment, serious infections may lead to amputation or death.

Common symptoms may include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills. Wound infections can cause redness, swelling, pain, warmth, discoloration or discharge.

People with open wounds are encouraged to avoid contact with saltwater or brackish water. Those who enter the water should completely cover wounds with waterproof bandages.

Any wound exposed to bay water should be cleaned immediately with fresh water and mild soap. Health officials also recommend avoiding raw shellfish and ensuring oysters, clams and other seafood are thoroughly cooked.

Anyone who develops symptoms after swimming or eating shellfish should seek medical attention immediately and tell their healthcare provider about the possible exposure.

Officials said residents can still safely enjoy Maryland’s beaches and seafood by understanding the risks and taking the proper precautions.

Maryland Warns Swimmers About Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Chesapeake Bay was originally published on 92q.com