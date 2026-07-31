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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a new effort Thursday to support students who were disenrolled from Howard University, offering admissions assistance and an $800 credit to those who choose to continue their education at a public university in Maryland.

Moore directed the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland to create a coordinated process for affected students. The initiative will help students explore available academic programs, review financial aid opportunities and request expedited late-admissions consideration at participating state universities.

Howard University recently notified 502 first-time college students that they had been disenrolled because their accounts did not meet enrollment and financial requirements by previously announced deadlines. The university has since reenrolled about 200 of those students.

RELATED: Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Students who enroll at a participating University System of Maryland institution may receive an $800 credit to help cover the nonrefundable enrollment and housing deposits they previously paid to Howard.

Although regular admissions deadlines have passed at many schools, Moore said Maryland students affected by the situation may still have options at institutions including Towson University, the University of Maryland, College Park and Coppin State University.

The Moore administration is working with state universities to provide eligible students with expedited admissions reviews and assistance navigating financial aid.

Gov. Wes Moore Announces $800 Credit For Disenrolled Howard University Students was originally published on 92q.com