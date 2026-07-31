Love Island USA's Taylor Williams and Clark Carraway Call It Quits

Taylor and Clark have ended their relationship after meeting on Love Island season 7

Olandria and Nic, a popular couple from the same season, have also broken up

Relationships and breakups of Love Island contestants remain a topic of interest for fans

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

It’s no secret that Love Island has taken the world by storm over the past few years; even after the season ends, it remains a topic of conversation as fans keep up with their islanders and their couples post-villa.

Though season 8 recently concluded and fans are waiting for the reunion, season 7 continues to make headlines, whether they have said questionable things on podcasts, major brand deals, or simply not being in the couple they left with on the show anymore. These islanders remain the talk of the town.

TRENDING: The Reunion That Changed Everything: Inside the Love Island USA Season 7 Aftermath

In recent season 7 news, Taylor “I pick Clark” William and Clark Carraway.

Have called it quits after leaving the villa a little over a year ago according to an exclusive source close to 25 year old Clark Carraway, the source says she “made the difficult decision to part ways with Taylor and wishes him the absolute best.” the source continues to say “She will always be grateful for the time they shared together, and for everyone who showed them love and support from the very beginning. As she closes out this chapter, she’s looking forward to focusing on her growth and what’s ahead”

Clark and 26-year-old Taylor Williams connected during Casa Amor in season 7. Before entering Casa, Taylor was coupled up with Olandria Carthen, who was, without a doubt, the breakout star of season 7. Olandria left the villa with Nicolas Vansteenberghe, where they continuously dominated red carpets, brand partnerships, and much more.

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Taylor returned to the villa from Casa Amor with Clark, where he delivered his infamous “I pick Clark” line. After choosing to couple up with Clark, the two were dumped from the island a few episodes later.

Their journey adjusting to life outside the villa was captured on season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa. One of the things that was captured on Beyond the Villa was Taylor’s horse riding accident, which he says only made his relationship stronger.

He said in an interview, “I got to see who Clarke really was when I was on bed rest for two weeks. I got to see her caring side, how much she loves me, and how much she wants to tend to me, if I need her to. We definitely grew super strong.”

Taylor and Clark’s split comes just days after the fan-favorite couple Nick and Olandria, aka Nicolandria, reportedly broke up due to their busy schedules and the distance between them; however, they remain close friends and support each other, always sharing love.

TRENDING: Olandria Carthen And Nic Vansteenberghe Have Officially Called It Quits

Love Island USA's Taylor Williams and Clark Carraway Call It Quits was originally published on blackamericaweb.com