The WNBA Is Allowing Its Arenas To Become Political Battlegrounds

Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Earlier this month, I found myself debating whether to buy a ticket to go watch the L.A. Sparks take on the Indiana Fever in Los Angeles. Having written a number of pieces that have been deeply critical of Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the Fever franchise, and their fan base, I felt a journalistic obligation to see if all that I’d read and watched from afar held true at a game in person.

Besides, what’s the worst that could happen?

I’d soon find out.

Standing in a VIP section after the game, I found myself positioned next to two men who started arguing. One was a white Fever fan and the other a Southeast Asian man. As the Fever fan lunged towards the other man, I instinctively stepped in between them to stop the altercation from escalating further. We were all trapped in a tightly enclosed, high-traffic space, and had they started throwing punches, young children were close enough to get hurt.

As the Southeast Asian man started to leave the area, the Fever fan yelled at him, “Get out of this country and go back to India you “F**king F****t.” I stood there completely mortified.

Verbal arguments and physical altercations happen all the time at sporting events, but this was the first time I’d seen things escalate at a WNBA game. I’ve been attending WNBA games off and on since the late ’90s, long enough to know that friction between rival fan bases is usually limited to healthy trash talk and rarely escalates beyond that.

What I witnessed that night was on brand with what I’ve learned about many of the fans Caitlin Clark and the Fever have amassed in the last several years.

Clark and a contingent of her Fever fans have earned a toxic reputation across the league that has escalated to new heights this season. Between Clark’s ongoing habit of manufacturing victimhood every time a Black opponent gets anywhere near her and her rabid fanbase that has hurled racist and homophobic abuse at players, the home crowds of opposing teams have learned to brace themselves whenever the Fever come to town.

To make things worse, the WNBA has consistently defended the Indiana Fever and Clark, by downplaying incidents as rivalries in some cases and in others releasing vaguely worded statements that discourage but have often fallen short of expressing zero tolerance for racism or threats of violence.

Corporate sponsors and league executives like to tout soaring ratings and impressive ticket sales as proof that the WNBA has never been healthier, and on paper, they’ve got a point.

This week, it became clearer than it has ever been that an organized slice of the league’s politically conservative fan base is less interested in basketball and more interested in showing up to rock the boat politically.

The Indiana Fever made their way to the state of Washington for their matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Word started circulating early that anti-trans activists planned to stage a protest directly outside of the Storm’s arena to use the game as a high-profile backdrop for their platform.

The demonstration was fueled by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s publicly opposing the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports and promoting state initiatives that would prevent trans athletes from competing in girls’ athletics in Washington. Cunningham’s public stance gave these activists the green light to bring their political agenda straight to the arena.

During the game, two girls sat courtside holding signs thanking Cunningham for speaking up for girls in sports. The girls would later reveal in a podcast that while they were sitting courtside holding their signs, Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted them and allegedly called them “f**king insane.” The league immediately fined and suspended Keaton for the Storm’s next five home games.

After the game, the Fever didn’t make Clark or Cunningham available for comment. When the Fever’s head coach Stephanie White was asked about the anti-trans rally, a Fever PR person intervened and provided a statement that read in part, “Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers. Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission.”

Cunningham took to social media to weigh in, saying “Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon” and then expressed her disappointment in the co-owner.

It’s hard to believe that the Fever had no prior knowledge of the rally, especially given that reporters are routinely tasked with reaching out for comment on a variety of topics in the days leading up to a game. A demonstration built around one of your players’ public comments, staged outside the arena your team is about to enter, is also a security matter. The Fever had every reason to get ahead of it instead of claiming it caught them by surprise.

Hiding behind automated public relations scripts reveals a profound institutional cowardice within the Indiana Fever organization.

By not making Clark or Cunningham available for post-game interviews, the team insulated both players while also depriving them of an essential opportunity to state their positions on the matter openly. When a league or a team treats targeted exclusion as a public relations inconvenience rather than a structural crisis, it enables future political mobilization that targets marginalized groups to occur with greater frequency.

The institutional failure continued when it allowed Cunningham to appear as an on-air commentator for the league, proving that harmful public platforms continue to be elevated as long as TV ratings continue to rise.

The administrative double standard becomes all the more apparent when we consider how slowly the league has moved to protect its Black players when they’ve been on the receiving end of racial attacks and death threats. A league must protect the very communities that built it, along with the values it was founded on and should continue to uphold.

True leadership requires an unwavering, public commitment to the human beings who fill the arenas and play on the courts. Statistically, the number of transgender youth nationwide is tiny, making it unlikely the WNBA would ever be in a position to welcome more than a handful of trans players into its ranks. That reality does not absolve the league from its responsibility to remain true to all the ways in which it has touted its unique ability to reach and inspire the next generation of women athletes.

When those two girls sat courtside being used as political pawns, their signs claiming to “stand up for girls” were explicitly designed to mean some girls, not all girls, deliberately erasing trans women.

When those two grown men in the VIP section nearly came to blows, with one of them screaming words that spewed racism and homophobia loud enough for young kids nearby to hear, that moment was an extension of Fever fans who have watched two of their own stars behave however they want and answer to nobody for it. Clark talks back, flops, and has said she has no plans to back down. Cunningham has been emboldened to spew hate and exclusion and has been celebrated for it. Their fans have taken the cue that they’re entitled to do the same.

This is all costing the league more than it seems willing to admit.

A league that lets its stars and their fans believe they’re above accountability while selling out its foundational pioneers and one of the most vulnerable populations of girls and women is positioning itself to leave nothing of note for the future to inherit.

SEE ALSO:

Caitlin Clark’s White Woman Grievance Spiral Could End Her Career



How the WNBA’s Leadership Problem Has Become Impossible To Ignore



In A World Full Of Targets, The WNBA Needs To Be A Costco

The WNBA Is Allowing Its Arenas To Become Political Battlegrounds was originally published on newsone.com