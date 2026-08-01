DOJ admits Reflecting Pool renovation was ‘hasty and botched”

According to CNN, The Justice Department admitted Friday that President Donald Trump’s $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was “hasty and botched,” and it is dropping the criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn that accused him of vandalizing the pool, according to a new court filing from DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

The admissions are an embarrassing reversal for Pirro — and for Trump, who has insisted publicly for weeks that vandals were solely responsible for the severely damaged pool lining, chronic algae blooms and green-hued water at the iconic landmark.

Three other people have been swept up in the administration’s push to blame the pool’s problems on alleged vandals — each pleading not guilty to lesser, misdemeanor charges. Federal prosecutors dropped the charges against at least one of those people as well Friday, according to DC court records.

Trump in May ordered the pricey renovations to the pool, including painting the bottom an intense blue, to be completed in time for the Fourth of July. The renovation — one of many aesthetic changes to monuments that Trump has directed across Washington, DC, this summer — drew significant criticism.

In an unusually descriptive filing about shoddy work on the Reflecting Pool thissummer, Pirro’s office pointed fingers directly at other federal agencies, including the Interior Department, for the bungled renovation and Hearn’s vandalism case.

“The damage was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism as initially represented by DOI. Indeed, USAO-DC could only rely on the information provided by DOI that the damage was entirely caused by vandals,” Pirro’s office wrote in Hearn’s case Friday.

“A recent visual inspection showed damage throughout the Reflecting Pool, even in the middle of the pool, where a vandal would not likely attempt to peel the lining,” prosecutors added. “Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt.”

CNN has reached out to the White House and the Interior Department for comment.

Prosecutors’ timeline contradicts Trump’s claims

President Trump — without providing evidence — has repeatedly and publicly blamed alleged “vandals” for destroying his pet project on the National Mall, calling them “sick, deranged” criminals who deserved “years in jail.”