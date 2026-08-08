‘Lying Is Crazy!’ Christopher Griffith's Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs Takes Another Turn With New Defamation Claim

According to new receipts, the lawsuit against Stefon Diggs isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Washington Commanders wide receiver is firing back at his male sexual assault accuser, celebrity stylist Christopher Blake Griffith, after Griffith moved to add a new defamation claim to their ongoing legal battle.

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Diggs is formally opposing Griffith’s request to amend his countersuit, arguing the stylist is only trying to manufacture new claims to generate more publicity for himself. As previously reported, Griffith alleges Diggs sexually assaulted him at his Maryland home back in 2023, and that Diggs then had family members and friends physically attack him a week later. Diggs has consistently denied every part of Griffith’s story.

Griffith’s proposed defamation claim centers on comments Diggs made on social media after the original lawsuit was filed. In one post, Diggs wrote that Griffith was “lying on my name because he got caught stealing,” and added that Griffith was “trying to act like this n***a is a victim because he lying is crazy.” Griffith argues those statements falsely painted him as both a liar and a criminal, damaging his reputation in the process, and wants them formally added to the case as defamation.

Despite Griffith’s accusations, Diggs isn’t backing down. In his new filing, he maintains the comments weren’t defamatory because he believes they’re true. He’s also accused Griffith of misrepresenting documents and leaning on selective snippets rather than presenting the full picture. Diggs, who recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Commanders, pointed to Griffith’s media appearances, including stops on “No Jumper” and VladTV, as evidence that the added claims are more about amplifying attention than pursuing justice.

This isn’t the first time the fight has spilled outside the courtroom. As BOSSIP previously reported, Griffith has taken to social media multiple times to defend himself, including sharing alleged Instagram DMs from May 2023 that he says support his side of the story. In those screenshots, Diggs allegedly wrote, “Lol cmon get your a bust,” with Griffith replying, “Lol I commend ya confidence champ,” before Diggs allegedly shot back, “Sick of you.”

Griffith’s team has also said they’ve submitted more than 100 pages of text messages and iMessage exchanges as part of the discovery process to back up the countersuit. Diggs’ legal team has dismissed the way those messages have been framed publicly, challenging Griffith to release the full logs instead of presenting them in part through legal briefs and social media posts.

Griffith has been firm that his case isn’t financially motivated, previously stating he hasn’t demanded a specific dollar amount and pushing back on any narrative suggesting he’s trying to cash in on Diggs’ NFL career. He’s also had to contend with public backlash from celebrities weighing in on the situation, which he’s addressed directly online.

With Diggs formally opposing the amended countersuit, the court will now have to decide whether Griffith’s defamation claim moves forward as part of the larger case. Given how much of this fight has already played out in the public eye, it seems unlikely either side will stay quiet as the legal process continues.

‘Lying Is Crazy!’ Christopher Griffith's Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs Takes Another Turn With New Defamation Claim was originally published on bossip.com