Whitney Houston Honored With Her Own Barbie Doll

THE BUZZ!



Whitney Houston gets her own Barbie doll. See photos, how to buy Whitney Houston’s legacy is getting the Barbie treatment.

Mattel released its first Whitney Houston Barbie on August 9, which would have been the legendary singer’s 63rd birthday.

The collectible recreates Whitney’s unforgettable look from the 1987 “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” video. It features the purple dress, colorful earrings, vibrant makeup, microphone stand and signature ’80s hairstyle.

Mattel worked closely with Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney’s estate and president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, to create the doll.

The Whitney Houston Barbie has a suggested retail price of about $60. It is available through Mattel Creations and major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon.

Almost 40 years later, Whitney’s music, style and influence continue to inspire new generations. And apparently, Barbie still wants to dance with somebody too. Source: USA TODAY

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