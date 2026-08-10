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Suge Knight Refuses to Testify in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

'Leave me out of it': Suge Knight says he doesn't want to testify in Tupac Shakur murder suspect's trial

Published on August 10, 2026
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‘Leave me out of it’: Suge Knight says he doesn’t want to testify in Tupac Shakur murder suspect’s trial The murder trial connected to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 death is beginning in Las Vegas. And Suge Knight wants no part of it.

Duane Keffe D Davis the only person charged in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors accuse him of ordering the attack. This comes after a fight involving Tupac and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, took place inside the MGM Grand.
Davis has pleaded not guilty.
Suge was driving the BMW when Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996. Tupac died shortly after, just six days later. Suge survived his injuries and remains the only living eyewitness who was inside the vehicle.

Despite being listed as a possible witness, Suge says he will not willingly help the prosecution or the defense.
“This trial has nothing to do with me,” he told ABC News. His message to both sides was simple: “Leave me out of it.”
Suge also argued that Davis has already made enough public statements about the case to damage his own defense.
Jury selection begins today, nearly 30 years after Tupac’s death. SOURCE: ABC

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