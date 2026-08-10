Judge Allows Male Accuser’s Lawsuit Against Diddy to Move Forward

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Diddy Faces Setback As Judge Keeps Male Accuser’s Case Alive Sean “Diddy” Combs has suffered another legal setback.

A Manhattan judge refused to dismiss part of a lawsuit filed by a male accuser who alleges Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted him inside a Manhattan hotel in February 2020.

The anonymous plaintiff says he previously worked for Bad Boy Records. According to the lawsuit, he met with Diddy at the hotel to discuss money he claimed the company owed him.

Diddy’s legal team argued that the accuser’s claim did not qualify under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act because both parties are men.

Justice Arlene Bluth rejected that argument. She said the defense did not provide case law supporting the idea that an alleged same-gender assault could not qualify under the city’s law.

The judge dismissed some claims against the Bad Boy corporate entities. However, the sexual assault and battery allegations against Diddy personally remain active.

The case will now enter discovery. During that process, both sides can request evidence, records and testimony from each other. A tentative discovery conference is scheduled for September 16.

The ruling does not determine whether the allegations are true. It means the accuser’s claims survived Diddy’s attempt to dismiss them and can continue moving through the court system. SOURCE: ALL HIP HOP

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