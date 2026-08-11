Baltimore Protesters Push Back Against BGE’s Proposed $156 Million Rate Increase

Source: Javier Zayas Photography / Getty

Baltimore City leaders and community advocates rallied downtown Tuesday against a proposed Baltimore Gas and Electric rate increase that could add about $8 a month to customers’ electric bills.

CBS Baltimore reports that Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen led the demonstration alongside consumer, environmental, labor and community groups opposing BGE’s proposed $156 million rate hike. The rally was held ahead of a procedural hearing on the utility’s request.

BGE says the increase is needed to invest in infrastructure and improve reliability by reducing the frequency and length of power outages.

Cohen pushed back on that argument, accusing BGE of putting shareholders ahead of Baltimore residents.

“Baltimore is a city standing on the precipice of a renaissance,” Cohen said, pointing to declines in violent crime and renewed arts and cultural activity. “But there is no Baltimore comeback story if people can’t afford to pay their electricity bills.”